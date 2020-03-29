Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
PENNEY DORIS CECIL

PENNEY DORIS CECIL Obituary
Penney Doris Cecil, 66, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a long illness at Riverside Hospital. Penney retired from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station and lived in Newport News, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Brooks Cecil, Sr. and Jacquelene Cecil Barnhardt; sister, Linda Cecil and brother, Harold Brooks Cecil, Jr. Survivors include her sister, Mary (Miki) Cecil Rhode(Bill); sister-in-law, Bernice Cecil; nieces Carey Cecil Snowe(Frank), Kathy Mitchell, Bobbie Spencer(Steve) and Kristin Cecil; nephew, Peter Fernholz and several grand-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
