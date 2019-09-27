|
|
Percy Elliott, Jr, 69, was granted his angel wings on September 23, 2019, with his family by his side, at his home in Hampton, Virginia.
Born September 6, 1950, in Portsmouth, VA to Percy Elliott, Sr and Leola (Everett) Elliott, he graduated from I.C. Norcom High School, in Portsmouth, Virginia. After earning his high school diploma, Percy felt compelled to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 22,1968. Percy loved the Air Force. His military career shaped him as a man, committed husband, and a dedicated father.
Percy honorably retired from the U.S. Air Force at Dover AFB, DE, in 1991. After retiring from the military, Percy and Virginia relocated to their current home in Hampton, VA.
While stationed in the Philippines, Percy met and married his wife of 49 years, Virginia (Corpuz) Elliott. The couple had three loving children.
Percy is survived by his wife, Virginia Elliott, two brothers Melvin Elliott (U.S. Army Veteran) and Albert Elliott (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran), son John Elliott, son Kenneth Elliott, daughter Jeannette (Elliott) McNeill, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Percy's final resting place will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 27, 2019