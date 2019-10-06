|
|
On October 3, 2019, Percy J. (Bud) Bobbitt passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 20, 1927 in Petersburg, Va. and came to the Virginia Peninsula area in 1950 and was a resident of Newport News for 69 years.
Bud was an extraordinary person, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He was the kind of person who would do anything for his family whether it was drive 3 hours to watch a great niece play softball or go to a craft show with his daughter. He was known for his sense of humor, wit, generosity, smarts, ingenuity, calm nature, the wonderful way he treated people, writing prose, love for his family, poker with his buddies and Washington Redskins, and general awesomeness.
Bud began his NACA/NASA Langley career in January 1950 as a Research Engineer and retired as Chief of the Applied Aerodynamic Division in 1990 after 40 years of service.
The author or co-author of more than 100 technical publications, Bobbitt received the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Service Award, a NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal, numerous Langley Special Achievement Awards, and a number of Outstanding Performance Awards. Bud is a Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and served as Chairman of its Aerodynamic Deceleration Systems Committee and was a member of its Fluid Dynamics Committee. In 1985 he founded and chaired the SAE Aerodynamics Committee and received its William McFarland Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Society in 1988.
Bobbitt joined Eagle Aeronautics, Inc., a System Engineering Consulting Firm located in Newport News, Virginia, following his retirement from NASA Langley, as Chief Scientist and for the past 29 years had been active in applied CFD code research, particularly in the area of sonic boom generation, propagation, and prediction and in the design of low-boom configurations. He became President and owner of the firm in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and P.J. Bobbitt; his loving and devoted wife, Jeanne; and is survived by his daughter, Lynn Bobbitt and her husband, Ronnie Geouge as well as his son, Scott Bobbitt and wife, Katherine and grandson, John Bobbitt. Bud is also survived by his sisters, Levita Maier, Elaine Bobbitt, Joan Holden and Carroll A. Lunceford and his brother, Richard Bobbitt. He will be missed by a number of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. We will miss Bud's exceptional example of how to live your life, show love and support to your family and how to treat people.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019