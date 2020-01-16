|
Pernell White transitioned from this life on Friday January 10, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 pm Saturday January 18,2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Ivor,Va. Interment will be at Mt Sinai Cemetery. Viewing will take place on Friday January 17,2020 from 4-7pm at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Professional Services entrusted to Shivers Funeral Chapel. For more information see www.shiversfuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020