W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Menchville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Menchville Baptist Church
1936 - 2019
Perry Allan Newman Obituary
Perry Allan Newman went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019 at age 82. He is survived by his spouse, Patricia Ann Hutchins Newman; and his siblings, Beth (Kent) Frohme of Houston, TX, Robert Newman of Charlottesville, VA, James (Anne) Newman of Charlottesville, VA and Ellen (Mark) Stempler of Fort Mill, SC. Perry is also survived by four children, Neal (Elke) of Cologne, Germany, Kent (Carrie) of Scott Depot, WV, Kirk (Karen) of Fredericksburg, VA and Anna Allen of Orange, VA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, as well as 4 great grandchildren.

Perry was born on November 7, 1936, as the firstborn of Allan and Lois Newman who lived and raised their family in Arlington, VA. Perry accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Clarendon.

Perry graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Physics and M.S. in Nuclear Engineering before completing his tour of duty as an ordnance officer in the U.S. Army. After joining NASA at Langley Research Center, Perry returned to Blacksburg to obtain a Ph.D. in Physics. He retired from NASA in 2004 after more than 43 years of Government service.

Perry was a resident of Newport News for more than 55 years. In August of this year, Perry celebrated 63 years of marriage to Patricia, and he was a member of Menchville Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Friday, October 4th at Menchville Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. The funeral service will start at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
