Peter F. Daly
1947 - 2020
Peter Francis Daly, died on September 3, 2020 at the age of seventy-three, after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads, graduating from Hampton High School and Old Dominion University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a lifelong supporter of Old Dominion Athletics. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970 and served during the Vietnam War. As a true marine he fought for his country. Peter spent over 20 years in the insurance industry. Peter loved sailing and had a sailboat for a number of years. Later he had an antique wooden cruiser, The Southern Comfort. He was a member of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and a regular at the Dock house. Peter loved his daughter Ann and enjoyed watching her compete in soccer and hockey games. Together they went on numerous vacations from Massachusetts to Georgia, and even stopped into Parris Island on one trip.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Vincent and Jane Kent Daly. He is survived by Mary Herbert Daly, his daughter Ann, his step-son Carter Burden and his wife Julia and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Daly, her husband and three children. He will be missed by his family and by his devoted canine companion, Emma.

A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
September 8, 2020
Peter, your tricycle outside will be a greatly missed sight. Ya always let me give your pup a special bone, shared a smile, and as a newcomer to Hampton, you were always warm and welcoming. I hope you are enjoying an epic heavenly sail
Jennifer Pearson
Friend
