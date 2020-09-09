Peter Francis Daly, died on September 3, 2020 at the age of seventy-three, after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads, graduating from Hampton High School and Old Dominion University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a lifelong supporter of Old Dominion Athletics. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970 and served during the Vietnam War. As a true marine he fought for his country. Peter spent over 20 years in the insurance industry. Peter loved sailing and had a sailboat for a number of years. Later he had an antique wooden cruiser, The Southern Comfort. He was a member of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and a regular at the Dock house. Peter loved his daughter Ann and enjoyed watching her compete in soccer and hockey games. Together they went on numerous vacations from Massachusetts to Georgia, and even stopped into Parris Island on one trip.



Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Vincent and Jane Kent Daly. He is survived by Mary Herbert Daly, his daughter Ann, his step-son Carter Burden and his wife Julia and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Daly, her husband and three children. He will be missed by his family and by his devoted canine companion, Emma.



A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store