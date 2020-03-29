|
Peter N. Maxwell, USN Ret., 74, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born in Hanna, Wyoming and had been a resident of Williamsburg for the past 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend A.L. Maxwell and Helen G. Maxwell.
Pete grew up in Western North Carolina and was a member of the Sylva Little League team that competed in the 1961 World Series. After graduating from UNCW, he began Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. He received his "wings" in 1968 and spent over 20 years serving his country. He was awarded many service commendations, including a Meritorious Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1989, he was a pilot with Northwest Airlines for 17 years.
Pete is survived by his loving wife Katy; daughters, Kelly Armbruster (Will), Kimberly Gould (Ben), and Christy Budnick (Todd); brothers, David (Ellen) and Jon (Caroline); sister, Susan Shope; and three grandchildren. One of Pete's cherished roles was making memories as "G-Daddy."
Our family would like to thank all of Pete's family, friends, and medical professionals for their comfort, care, and support. We want to especially thank Lasvill "Len" Woolcock, Medi Hospice, Edgeworth Park and White Oaks. Their loving care enriched the quality of his journey.
In compliance with CDC recommendations, a Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date. Interment with full military honors will be held at the Alfred G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , a charity especially dear to Pete.
You fought with all you had "Big-Daddy" and it was amazing to witness your courage. Now, use those Navy wings to fly high, rest easy, and know you are greatly loved. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020