In Loving Memory of Peter Winfield Harris Sr. Born November 6th, 1937 in Roanoke Rapids, NC.Passed away peacefully May 5th, 2019 at home at the age of 81.Resident of Hampton, VA, for 62 years. Enjoyed his childhood in Roanoke Rapid, where he met his wife of 62 years, Doris. He graduated from the Apprentice School, and advanced to Construction Supervisor at Newport News Shipbuilding from 1956-2003. In retirement, he loved to golf and walk his dog, Bella.Survived by his wife, 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Celebration of Life will be held at Northampton Christian Church - 1409 Todd's Ln Hampton, VA 23666 - Monday, May 13th, 2019 - Open Visitation @ 10:00 a.m. - Service @ 11:00 a.m. Officiating Frank O'NealIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Northampton Christian Church.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019