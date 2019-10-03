|
Phil Lamar Hatcher of Lanexa, VA went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a full life of seventy-eight years. He was born on February 2, 1941, in Dudley, Georgia to John Richard and Nora Lee (Roland) Hatcher and had five brothers and one sister. He was raised in Georgia and graduated from Lanier High School in Macon in 1958. Phil was proud to have served his country and came from a long line of soldiers dating back to the Revolutionary War. He first joined the National Guard and went to Officers Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served in Vietnam twice, first as a US Marine from 1963 to 1964 in Da Nang, Vietnam. He returned to Vietnam in 1970 as the province People's Self Defense Force advisor - supporting the Government forces in maintaining the security and lives of the people. He spent most of his time in the hamlets and villages working with the Vietnamese as an exceptional advisor should. Phil received praise from all levels, American and Vietnamese. During his years of service, Phil earned his College degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Master's Degree from Troy State University in Alabama. He continued his military service with posts in Germany as a nuclear site security officer in charge and stateside as a provost marshal, retiring from the Army as a Major in the Military Police to his new home on the Chickahominy River in Virginia. He spent 39 years as a financial services representative with Primerica Financial Services Company and took great pride in serving hundreds of clients, many of whom became friends. While he was deeply proud of his careers, his greatest pride and joy was raising his two girls, Holly Michele Hatcher, and Robin Myriah Hatcher. Known as "Daddy" he was a devoted single parent in an era in which single fathers were rare. They enjoyed many years of boat rides, sunsets, and fishing on the River. He was deeply proud of his daughters and was always there when they needed him. He taught them how to be independent, how to laugh, and how to be a good friend. In his later years, he was a devoted "Papa" to his two grandchildren Madeline Rose and Hatcher David McDaniel. He loved taking them on tractor and bulldozer rides, teaching them to fish, and spending time with them in Charlottesville. He was a loving step-father for many years to Heather and Chrissy McCannon who he helped to raise as stepchildren during a prior marriage. Phil also had a deep friendship with Matthew Prince, whom he loved as a son. They spent many years doing yard work, talking about life and enjoying meals with Matt's wife Beth and two sons Matt Jr. and Mason. Phil was full of life. He made friends easily and was loved by many. Though he could be stubborn, ornery and penny-pinching, he was never stingy with his heart. Whenever anyone needed anything, he'd be there, without having to be asked. Much of his kindness was visible but less known were the countless times he helped those in need. Cool under fire he handled even the worst of situations with grace and patience. His final years were spent doing the things he loved most: serving as an usher at Liberty Baptist church, cutting grass on his cherished farm, cutting up with his friends at Patsy's Diner, working the wine festivals with the Lake Anna Winery crew, visiting family and friends in Georgia, traveling, watching Westerns, and spending time with those he loved most. Phil was predeceased by his brothers John Richard Hatcher, Jr., John William Hatcher, Robert Glenn Hatcher, and Edgar Lafate Hatcher. He is survived by his brother Roger Hatcher and sister Sharon Dalton, and two daughters and two grandchildren. Close friends and family will celebrate Phil's life at his home on Thursday, October 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM and will then be buried in Dublin, Georgia. In place of flowers, those who are so inclined may make a gift in his honor to Soldiers' Angels or the .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019