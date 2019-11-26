Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
(804) 758-2315
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Joseph Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Joseph Harper Obituary
Philip Joseph Harper, 88, of Gloucester passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Survived by his wife, Glorious Bristow Harper; sons, Joe, Danny and Raymond; sister, Frances Carlton. Philip was predeceased by a son, Jeff. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. Interment with military honors in Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Warner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 until 8 P.M. For full obituary, please visit faulknerfuneralhomeshcs.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -