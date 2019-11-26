|
Philip Joseph Harper, 88, of Gloucester passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Survived by his wife, Glorious Bristow Harper; sons, Joe, Danny and Raymond; sister, Frances Carlton. Philip was predeceased by a son, Jeff. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. Interment with military honors in Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Warner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 until 8 P.M. For full obituary, please visit faulknerfuneralhomeshcs.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2019