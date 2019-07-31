Home

Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Philip M. Mackerney Obituary
Gloucester - Philip "Stomper" Mackerney passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019. He was employed by VPPSA for almost 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Catherine Mackerney of 32 years. Daughter Patricia (Tommy) Jaynes, 2 grandchildren, Brantley and Benton Jaynes of Deltaville Virginia. Sister Evelyn (Suzy) (Bane Jr.) Doak of Pearisburg Virginia, and 5 nephews.

Phil loved fishing and camping with his family and his very close friends, Lonnie and Debra Wilks. Patty was a shining light in her fathers' eyes.

We would like to thank our family and friends for their wonderful support at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Middlesex County Animal Shelter, 2840 General Puller Hwy, Saluda Virginia 23149.

Visitation will be on August 2, 2019 from 6-7:30 at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, 7192 Main Street, Gloucester Virginia 23061.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
