Gloucester: Philip Moncure Morton died May 12, 2019, in Wall Township, NJ from complications associated with cancer. He was born December 5, 1937, in Lexington, VA to the late P. M. and Virginia Morton. Philip graduated from Christ Church School and then the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He was Senior Vice President of Wachovia Bank retiring in 1999. He was married to Martha Ann Thomas for 56 years. After his retirement he and Martha built a home in Gloucester, VA moving from Charlottesville. He was a member of Ware Episcopal Church. Philip held offices in civic organizations such as Rotary, United Way, Republican Committee, Company of Military Historians, and the board of the Virginia War Museum. He was also a member of the Gloucester Historical Society, Gloucester Genealogical Society and the Middle Peninsula Fine Arts Association of Gloucester.Philip was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha in 2018.Philip is survived by his daughter, Linda Carduner and her husband, Mark Carduner; three grandchildren, Melissa Pavacic and husband, Christopher Pavacic, Brad Carduner and fiancé, Taylor Cummins and Kaitlyn Carduner; and great grandson, Jackson Pavacic.A memorial service officiated by Reverend Dr. Kathleen Price will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Abingdon Episcopal Church, White Marsh. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.In memory of Philip M. Morton, the family desires contributions be made to The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, P. O. Box 217, Charlottesville, VA 22902.