Philip Matthew Hecht


1949 - 2019
Philip Matthew Hecht Obituary
Philip Hecht, 70, passed into eternal rest on November 23, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1949 to the late Louis G. Hecht and Norma (Dyer) Hecht.

Philip is cherished in memory by his loving wife, Karren Hecht; daughter, Rachel Hecht; son-in-law, Benjamin Hall and two siblings, Susan David and Peter Hecht.

He received an Associate's Degree in Acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering at Manhattan College and eventually received a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering at Manhattan College.

Philip was a Vietnam War Veteran who served proudly in our United States Army. After he was Honorably Discharged Philip served the remainder of his working career as an Environmental Engineer working heavily in Drinking Water Quality Control.

He loved Tennis, Football, cooking Chinese food and classical music.

Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019
