Obituary Condolences Flowers Philip Merle Shultz, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, VA. He was born February 28, 1946, to the late Merle J. and Josephine S. Shultz and spent his early years in Shepherdstown, WV, where he was a member of the Volunteer Fire department and EMS. He graduated from Shepherd College in 1968 with a degree in English and History and was in the US Army from 1968 to 1970, stationed in Korea where he served in Military Intelligence. After returning from Korea he earned a degree in Fire Science from the Emmitsburg National Fire Academy and received a Masters Degree in History from the University of MD. He worked in Colonial Williamsburg for many years where he portrayed the last Royal Governor of VA, Lord Dunmore, as well as other historical figures. He was a faithful and long-time member of Bruton Parish Episcopal Church. An avid fan of WVU football and basketball, he loved discussing sports with anyone and everyone.Phil was polite, courtly, charming and a true Southern Gentleman. He was incredibly handsome - movie star handsome - and was a dead ringer for the star of Dr. Kildare, Richard Chamberlain (for those of you old enough to remember the TV series.In the summers he was a lifeguard and drove around in his baby blue Ford Sky Liner convertible with the top down, which explained his dark tan and sun-bleached hair. No one could wear a white dinner jacket like he could.When we picked him up at the airport upon his return from Korea, the first place he wanted to go was Colonial Williamsburg, which is what we did.Before settling in Williamsburg he had other careers. He taught Fire Science at a college in South Carolina and headed up the safety division of a nuclear power plant in North Carolina. But he was always drawn toward Colonial Williamsburg, and ultimately he made his home there, doing what he loved best, interpreting history.He is survived by a brother, Jeffrey and a sister, Merelyn Kaye, as well as a nephew, three nieces, five grandnieces, and a host of friends.A service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5:15PM at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church with reception and continued celebration to follow at the Parish House, 331 Duke of Gloucester St., between Henry and Nassau, next to Barnes and Noble. Published in Daily Press on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries