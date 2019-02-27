|
HAMPTON- Phillip, 56, died February 17, 2019. A native of Newport News, he graduated from Ferguson High School and Christopher Newport College where he was a proud member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Phil was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army upon graduation. He had a distinguished career as a Field Artillery Officer and retired as a Major. He was currently working at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News.Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Phillip Allison Clark, Sr. Survivors include his daughter, Julia Ashton Clark and grandson, Avery Bond; son James Phillip Clark; two sisters, Robin Meents (Gary) and Allyson Jacobson; as well as two nieces and one nephew. He is also survived by his stepmother, Mildred Clark.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 at 1 PM at the Band Stand Gazebo next to the Chamberlin on Fort Monroe. Information provided by Sturtevant Funeral Home. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019