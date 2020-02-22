|
|
Yorktown, Va. – Phillip Howard Hinton, 74, went to be with his wife of 48 years, Anna and son Craig on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Phillip was a native of North Carolina and a Yorktown resident since 1965. He retired after 25 years with Hampton Roads Crane and Rigging. After retirement he remained the hardworking man he had always been and often lent his expertise to Smith's Tree Care. He was always willing to help someone in need whether it be a neighbor or co-worker. He was an avid fisherman and always looked forward to his many fishing trips. Phil loved to share his "big catch" every year at his annual fish fry. Nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by friends and loved ones. He always had a sparkle in his eye when he spoke of his wife and sons and any of his 4 grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Marie Hinton and a son Craig Benjamin Hinton and is survived by his son, Steven Hinton and his wife Teresa of Gloucester and 4 grandchildren, Jacob, Miranda, Adelena and Michelle.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the 's National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 22, 2020