Phillip Isaac Robinson

Phillip Isaac Robinson Obituary
Phillip Isaac "P.I." Robinson answered his father's call job well done on Sunday, August 11, 2019. P.I. was born May 5, 1924 to the late Samuel and Martha Robinson. He was one of nine children and the youngest son.

Proceeded in death two sons Ronald Brown and Earl T. Robinson Sr. Two grandsons Russell Robinson and Earl T. Robinson II. He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife Betty B. Robinson, one son, Eric S. Booth, four daughters Doreen Brown Henry, Gail Brown Mills, Joanie Tabb and Regina Stanley; one sister, Mary L. Trimmel and one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Robinson, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019
