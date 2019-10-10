|
|
We lost our dad, our friend, our hero, Phillip James Law, 90 of Hampton, VA on October 4, 2019. Born in Biggsville. IL on December 2, 1928 to Chester and Edith Law. He was predeceased by is parents, wife, Mary Louise Law and brothers John and Chester. He is survived by his children, Sharon Mounger (Bill), Richard Law (Kim), Deborah Law, Lani Hurlburt (David), Grandson P. J. Carter and several nieces and nephews.
Our father served 21 years 11 months and 22 days in the United States Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He received the Purple Heart as the result of injuries sustained when his barracks was attacked by the Vietcong in Qui Nhon, Vietnam on December 23, 1967. He then went on to own and operate Law Commercial Refrigeration. He spent many winters as a snowbird in Apopka, FL before returning to Hampton, VA to help with our mother when she was ill. He enjoyed playing all sports and was the holder of multiple records at his high school.
We would like to thank his special friends Charlotte and Sandra for being there to help our father over the past several years. We would also like to thank Nancy Sullivan with Sentara Palliative Care for her compassion and support of our family. A special thanks to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at the Hampton VA hospital for their loving care and dedication to our father during his stay at their facility.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Louise Eggeleston Foundation at https://www.egglestonservices.org/support-eggleston/eggleston-foundation/ or to the .
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019