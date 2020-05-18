Phillip Routten
Friday night, May 15, 2020, Phillip Routten, devoted husband and father passed away peacefully at age 94.

Phil was born and raised in the Fox Hill section of Hampton where he lived his entire life. He was an integral part of the Fox Hill community for many years being both the oldest member of the Fox Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the oldest member of Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church. He graduated with the class of 1944 from Hampton High School before serving in the US Army for two years during WWII in Europe.

Phil was an avid hunter and outdoorsman becoming a Lifetime member of Yarmouth Rod and Gun Club.

His proudest accomplishment however was his longtime involvement with the Fox Hill fast pitch softball team as general manager and public address announcer where he earned his nickname " the Golden Voice of Fox Hill!"

Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Marion and is survived by his two sons John and his wife Lynda of Williamsburg and Larry and his wife Jan of Golden Colorado. Also, a grand daughter Stephanie Wolf, great grandson Lucas Wolf and loving family members Tim, Kara, Ethan and Emma Pope.

A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Phil's life later this summer.

Memorial donations may be made to Clark Cemetery Assoc. c/o Mary Lou Roaseau, 5 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
