Philomena H. Thompson
Our amazing mother, Philomena "Phyllis" Thompson, 94, died peacefully in her home on September 12, 2020.

She was an active entrepreneur and loving mother. At different times throughout her life she invested in real estate and the stock market, bought and managed a clothing store, co-owned and managed several restaurants, while always taking care of her four children and husband. Mom was a force of nature.

Our precious mother will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Rosemary and Richard Nye, Paula Thompson and Paul Clapham, Jack Thompson Jr. and Susan Quigley, and Charles and Georgia Thompson, and her grandchildren: Casey Nye, Ross Clapham, Andrew Thompson, Kendal Clapham, Isabella Thompson, Eva Thompson, and Nicholas Thompson.

Our beloved mother and grandmother is now with her husband of 62 years, Cmdr. Jack Thompson, who joined our Lord in 2017. Rest in peace Mom, you earned it. We love you. Say hi to Dad for us.

Memorial mass will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Family at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020. The church is located on the corner of North Great Neck Road and Laurel Cove Drive in Va. Beach. Arrangements are entrusted to Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 1254 North Great Neck Road, Va. Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.holloman-brown.com or to Thompson-Jennings Laboratories at 1118 Cypress Ave., Va. Beach VA 23451@jenlab1118@yahoo.com.

Published in Daily Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
