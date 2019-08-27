|
Philomena Stevenson, nee O'Neill, passed quietly on Monday August 19, 2019. She is survived by her four sons, Charles of Williamsburg, Virginia, Frederick of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joseph of Lake Elsinore, California, and Philip of Fredericksburg, Virginia. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A resident of Patriots Colony of Williamsburg at the time of her death, Philomena had moved to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1986 from New Jersey with her late husband Howard Russell Stevenson, Jr, so that the two would enjoy their retirement in a beloved place.
Prior to retirement, Philomena had a quietly accomplished life. A US Navy veteran of World War 2, Philomena served with great pride in the Office of Naval Intelligence, and never divulged her top-secret activities in her life afterwards, until well in her 80s after declassification. She was a mother of four, returning to work full-time in the 1960s as a secretary, and eventually, an accountant for the Turner Construction Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, all while simultaneously earning her associates degree in 1984. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, but was not idle as she participated actively in her community. She was a member of long standing in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and also worked as a volunteer for the Voter Registrar for the City of Williamsburg. She continued both activities after being widowed and was for a time a paid part-time member of the staff of the Voter Registrar, a job that she was quite proud assisted the right to vote. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and friend, who set a wonderful example for her unquestioning embrace of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and will be missed for her energy and good humor.
A visitation will be open to the public at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg at 4124 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Bedes Church, Williamsburg, Virginia with a reception afterward at the church. Her final interment will be at Beverly National Cemetery in Beverly, New Jersey on September 3, 2019, when she will rejoin beloved husband Howard. In light of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in her name to either Faith In Action or Peninsula RIDES services that assist the elderly with transportation needs.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019