Phoebe Campbell of Yorktown, Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Athens, Greece and came to the United States in 1963 as a proud US military wife. She was preceded in death by her father, Theofanis Russis; her mother, Katerina Kourou Russis; and her sister, Fryni McCreary.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, John Campbell; her son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Beth and grandchildren, Alexis and Cristos. Also left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Dimitris and Theofanis Russis of Greece; sisters- in-law, Elizabeth Russis of Greece, and Judith Campbell of Lewisburg, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Stephen McCreary of Huntsville, Alabama; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with spending time with her family, her greatest enjoyments were participating in the Langley AFB physical training classes for over 25 years and shopping at TJ Maxx. She was known for her compassion and generosity towards family, friends and strangers and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 18th from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service (prayer service) at 7:00 PM at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd., Newport News, Virginia 23606. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 AM at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Virginia 23606.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Virginia Oncology Associates and Sentara CarePlex Hospital Infusion Center for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in her honor.
Arrangements under the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019