Phyllis Argenbright
Phyllis A. Argenbright

Phyllis A. Argenbright Obituary
Phyllis Alexander Argenbright of Carrollton Virginia passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2020. Phyllis was born December 14, 1927 in Mt Sidney Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Argenbright, her parents Minor & Anna Alexander and one daughter Cathie Crane. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Joanna Parker (Ashley), Ginger Naujoks (Rick), and Jill Holland (Lenvil), along with eight grandchildren Seth, Colin, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Anna, Jessica, Scott and Alex and five great grandchildren Ayanna, Kayla, Sadie, Hudson, and Paisley. A special thank you to the loving caregivers at Willow Creek of Riverside Healthy Living in Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
