|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Phyllis Holmes Andrucci Daniels, 94, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Williamsburg, Virginia on July 2, 1925 to parents, Charles and Elizabeth Holmes. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Holmes, her first husband Joseph Andrucci, and her second husband Joseph Daniels.
Phyllis lived most of her life in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, Virginia. She attended Wythe Elementary, George Wythe Junior High, and Hampton High School. She worked in sales most of her life, 20+ years of those at Oser Brothers shoe store in downtown Hampton; completing her working career at Maida Development Company in Phoebus. During her early years, Phyllis became a singer and sang for the USO at the NCO Club Fort Monroe where she met her first husband. Phyllis was an avid reader, loved music, watching movies, the beach, plants and gardening, traveling, long stays with family, and more then anything else, she loved having her family around. Her entire life animals held a special place in her heart, dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, squirrels, or any animal that was fortunate to cross her path. She did not just love animals, but gave generously to many animal charities, not just monetarily, but also time. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church for 70+ years and Women of the Moose, Hampton Chapter 349.
Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory three children, Phillip (Max) Andrucci (Sharon), Joe Dee Daniels, Glynne G. Trower (Roberta); three grandchildren, Gay Lynne Andrucci Armstrong (Scott), Phillip (Max) Andrucci II (Elizabeth), and Alexandra Trower; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Armstrong Hickman (Andrew), Phillip (Maxie) Andrucci III, Joseph Armstrong, Chase Andrucci, Aiden Powers, and Jackson Buckridge; and one great-great grandson, Jackson Joseph Hickman, born November 13, 2019. Phyllis, or Granny as she was fondly referred to by both family and friends, was never able to hold Jackson, but thanks to technology, she Facetimed with him and enjoyed many photos, each making her smile.
A visitation with family at 2pm followed by a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Chapel in Parklawn Wood Funeral Home on December 26, 2019 at 3pm. A closed burial for immediate family will follow. Friends and family are invited back to the Andrucci's for a repast. In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of animals, donations may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 or Peninsula SPCA, 523 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019