Phyllis A. Jamerson
Phyllis A. Jamerson, 64, of Newport News Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. Phyllis graduated from Denbigh High School and attended Virginia State University. Phyllis worked at Jamestown Glasshouse, Reynolds Metals, and most recently as a warehouse worker foreman at AAFES Dan Daniels Distribution Center. Having just retired, Phyllis was looking forward to relaxing, shopping, and spending time with her grandsons.

Phyllis was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed reminiscing about college and the notorious parties she held. Her interests included playing board games with her family and friends, especially Scrabble, watching tv, finding the best local restaurants, taking care of her precious pets, and soaking in the sun.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her father, Phillip Jamerson and brother, Bobbie Jo Miller. She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Leanora Miller; sister, Shirley Miller; brother, Don Miller (Michelle); daughters, Garlita Kennedy (Aaron) and Peyton Jamerson (Jarius Jordan), granddaughter Amari Graham; and grandsons, Kahari and Nasir Jordan. Family, friends, and others whose lives Phyllis touched are invited to offer condolences on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh located at 12893 Jefferson Ave, Newport News VA 23608.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
