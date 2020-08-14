1/1
Phyllis Ann Kraus Hostetter
Phyllis Ann Kraus Hostetter, 80, died on August 12, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living-Williamsburg, following a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Harold G. and Helen A. Kraus of Rockville Centre, NY.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jacob (Jack) Hostetter of Williamsburg; her son, Robert of Canton, NY; daughter, Barbara Ward of Plantersville, TX; brothers, Harold C. Kraus of West Hartford, CT and George R. Kraus of Naples, FL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Phyllis graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons as a Physical Therapist, and spent much of her career addressing the needs of pre-school children with developmental challenges, and their parents.

She was a person of many talents: as a parent, teacher, musician, homemaker, needle worker, and baker. She loved people, books, music, dogs, camping, and home renovations.

After moving to Williamsburg in 2006, she and her husband joined the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists, the Rotary Club of The Historic Triangle, the Williamsburg Parkinson's Support Group, and became volunteers at Colonial Williamsburg.

Donations may be sent to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Hampton Roads Chapter, 550 First Colonial Rd, Suite 308 #4162, Virginia Beach, VA 23451(www.apdaparkinson.org)

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
