Phyllis Anne Cooler of Barhamsville, VA passed away on 23 January 2020. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and the Steppingstone Square Dancers. Phyllis was employed by the A&P for 40 plus years. She loved BINGO, playing cards and Nascar. Phyllis also loved making Yo-Yo quilts & pillows for her family and friends. She loved life to the fullest and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Norman "Bill" Cooler and her parents, George and Alice Wiggle. Phyllis is survived by her brother, Alan "Sonny" Wiggle (Nelle) of AL, two sisters, Florence Awe of MS, Betty Sue Durr (Ron) of LA, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 20051 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville, VA 23011. A graveside service will be at Peninsula Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church or Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020