Phyllis DeYoung, 95 of Hampton, VA died May 13, 2020 peacefully in her daughter's home in Virginia Beach. Born September 10, 1924 in Wrexham, Wales, she was a Peninsula resident for 57 years.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest DeYoung. They met and married in England during World War II. Ernest was a staff sergeant in the United States military.



In 1946, she and her young daughter traveled on the Queen Mary to join her husband in America as part of "Operation War Bride". She always recalled the warm reception they received as they traveled from New York to Ernest's home in Illinois. Phyllis loved her new country and in 1955 became a US citizen. She always remembered and was grateful for America's involvement and sacrifices in WWII.



Never forgetting her own beloved country of Wales, she cherished her Welsh heritage and passed onto her children and grandchildren the love of music. Phyllis kept many British traditions, a good cup of hot tea was a daily necessity; Christmas time included Trifle, plum pudding, Welsh cakes and Christmas cracker favors.



Phyllis was very active and volunteered for the Red Cross, Langley Air Force Base pharmacy, and Hampton Senior Center where one of her joys was participating in Norman Smith's YMCA water class. She was also a member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents British Heritage Society.



She leaves behind to miss her a daughter, Ann Watts and husband Orvel of Essex MD; a son, Robert DeYoung and wife Patricia of Pliny, WV; daughter, Pamela Santacruz and husband Daniel of Virginia Beach; grandson, David Santacruz of Richmond; granddaughters, Ann Forcey (Jeff) of Delta, PA, Lynn Makowiecki (John) of Forest Hill, MD, Jennifer Jordan (Daniel) of Winter Garden, FL, Laura Velasquez (Juan) Glen Allen, VA, Lydia Suarez (Diego) of Virginia Beach, Jasmine Mask (Timothy) of WV, Jessica White (Michael) WV; eighteen great-grandchildren and a soon to arrive great-great grandson.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton



