Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
3501 Providence Road
Hayes, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Emerson Matthews


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Emerson Matthews Obituary
Mrs. Phyllis E. Matthews, of Gloucester Point, passed away on October 22, 2019, at the age of 75. She was born on February 12, 1944, in Gloucester, VA, the second of three children to the late R. L. "Scoot" and Dorothy Emerson. Phyllis was a long-time floral designer at "Flowers by Phyllis" and "Gloucester Florist." She is a member of Providence Baptist Church. John and Phyllis enjoyed each other's company and spent many hours antiquing, eating out, and hosting their special Christmas breakfast. First husband Eugene Hogge and her brother Franklin Emerson preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John Matthews; two sons, Neal Hogge and wife Shirley, Alan Hogge and wife Janet; five grandchildren, Lauren Sigmon and husband Michael, Neal Hogge and wife Annie, Corin Hogge and girlfriend Heather Pearson, Jordan Hogge, Tristan Hogge; six great-grandchildren, Kinslee Sigmon, Braelyn Sigmon, Felicity Sigmon, Claire Sigmon, Grayson Hogge, and Oliver Hogge; a sister, Brenda West; niece, Karen West Ward; and stepmother Christine Hogge Emerson. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, Virginia, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service conducted by the Reverend Chris McMillan. Inurnment will be private - services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now