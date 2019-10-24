|
|
Mrs. Phyllis E. Matthews, of Gloucester Point, passed away on October 22, 2019, at the age of 75. She was born on February 12, 1944, in Gloucester, VA, the second of three children to the late R. L. "Scoot" and Dorothy Emerson. Phyllis was a long-time floral designer at "Flowers by Phyllis" and "Gloucester Florist." She is a member of Providence Baptist Church. John and Phyllis enjoyed each other's company and spent many hours antiquing, eating out, and hosting their special Christmas breakfast. First husband Eugene Hogge and her brother Franklin Emerson preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John Matthews; two sons, Neal Hogge and wife Shirley, Alan Hogge and wife Janet; five grandchildren, Lauren Sigmon and husband Michael, Neal Hogge and wife Annie, Corin Hogge and girlfriend Heather Pearson, Jordan Hogge, Tristan Hogge; six great-grandchildren, Kinslee Sigmon, Braelyn Sigmon, Felicity Sigmon, Claire Sigmon, Grayson Hogge, and Oliver Hogge; a sister, Brenda West; niece, Karen West Ward; and stepmother Christine Hogge Emerson. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, Virginia, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service conducted by the Reverend Chris McMillan. Inurnment will be private - services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019