Phyllis Eure Anderson died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Phyllis Page was born on March 10th, 1931, in a modest farmhouse in Eure, N.C. She was the daughter of Daniel Clifton and Winnie Lang Eure, who instilled in her a faith in God and the value of hard work.
Phyllis was a strong woman, loved deeply, fiercely independent, appreciative, a great mediator, a positive role model and the absolute best mother. She could lead people to meet in the middle, whether at work or within a family of strong-willed daughters. She was a giver, never a taker. Even if she really wanted something, she could go without. She valued hearts more than things, and her actions spoke loudly.
Although Phyllis was thrifty, she loved a good shoe sale! Her frugality was earthed from her simple farm girl roots and her overwhelming devotion and respect of her parents and grandparents who raised her and struggled to survive the Great Depression with their farms intact.
She was a humble person. She was proud of her children and grandchildren but would never boast about her own accomplishments. She was quick-witted and filled with good life lessons, telling others when you grow up without electricity and indoor plumbing, you learn not to take yourself so seriously and to appreciate the little things in life.
She valued honesty, kindness, and a do it yourself - if you can - mentality. She was an avid gardener and later in life, she enjoyed taking care of her backyard plants and birds. She was a talented seamstress and quilter.
Phyllis was as intelligent as she was creative. In 1949, she left the farm after graduating as Salutatorian of Gatesville High School. When her parents reluctantly informed her that they could not afford to send her to college, she told them she would find a way. She earned a partial academic scholarship from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina Greensboro, where she graduated in 1953. She put herself through college working two jobs.
In 1954, after completing an internship at the Medical College of Virginia, she became a Registered Dietician and a lifelong member of the American Dietetic Association. In 1966, she served as President of the Tidewater Dietetic Association.
Her dietetics career began in Winston Salem, N.C. at Baptist Hospital and took her to Danville and eventually to Newport News where she served as a Dietician and Assistant Director of Food Service for Riverside Hospital and Patrick Henry Nursing Home, and as Director of Food Service for the Riverside Hospital Food Production Center. In 1997, she retired from Lucy Corr Nursing Home in Chesterfield County as Director of Food Service. Throughout her career, she was a mentor, encouraging others on and off the job. In her retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies full time, spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and giving to others in need.
She was raised Baptist, but later in life converted to Catholicism and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her siblings who she deeply loved: Robert McCrae Eure, Lois Draper Neal, Darden Clifton Eure and Virginia Eure Parker. After a brief courtship, Phyllis married the love of her life, Edward William Anderson, who preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage.
Together they raised and she is survived by three daughters and their families, Paula Hogg (Jay), Page Stooks and Patricia Lineberry (Charles), all of Hampton. Phyllis delighted in eight grandchildren: Emily Battin (Brian), Anna & Katherine Hogg; Mattie, Sally & Daniel Stooks, and Hagan & Grace Lineberry, and great grandchildren, Cora and Lucas Battin.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the special caregivers who supported Phyllis in the last years of her life.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News. Masks are required prior to entering the church as well as social distancing. A private burial will follow.
Donations can be made in her memory to Cool Springs Baptist Church in Eure, N.C., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's Association
, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
