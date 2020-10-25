I worked with Phyllis, 10 years or more at LCV nursing home. She was a trustworthy, dependable and compassionate director/ manager. Our friendship had a special bond untouched by time or distance. She was always there to encourage me. I'm grateful to GOD, she was sent my way to have played a big part of my past challenges and accomplishments. Thank you so much Phyllis. I love you. Rest peaceful my friend, mentor and mother figure

Gloria Cabbins