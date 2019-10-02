|
|
Phyllis Frances Torr, age 88, of Gloucester Point, Virginia went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. She passed away while residing at Riverside Rehabilitation and Convalescent Center of West Point, Virginia.
Born to Pern and Grace Finley of Columbus, Ohio, Phyllis was raised a farm girl with five siblings. She always loved pets and being outdoors. Throughout her life, she raised dogs, cats, birds, ferrets and rabbits. Married to CWO John Torr, III, she spent her life as a homemaker raising two children and two foster children while her husband served three tours in Vietnam. After her husband retired from the military, they became championship bowlers winning multiple awards, trophies, patches and pins. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening. Phyllis was a very outspoken woman known for her beautiful red hair and infectious smile as well as her sense of humor. She enjoyed fellowship with friends and loved ones on Sundays at Lebanon Christian Church where she was a member.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, parents and four siblings. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Wamsley (W.J.) of Vernal, Utah; son, Jonathan Torr of Gloucester; daughter, Cindy Croteau of Williamsburg; stepdaughter, Angie Sharp (Cole) of Grove City, OH; three granddaughters, Melissa Orenstein (Andrew) of Woodbridge, VA, Amanda Torr and Katherine Torr of West Hampton, New York, great-grandson, Adrian Orenstein and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Visitation to follow. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019