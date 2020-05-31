Phyllis "Jeane" Acosta, 87, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah after a long battle with lung disease. She was born on August 5, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Indianapolis General Hospital as a R.N. Jeane joined the Air Force Nurse Corps and then, met and married an Air Force pilot, Major Saul Waxman, who was later killed in Vietnam in 1966. She then moved to Hampton, Virginia where she met and married Dr. Carlos Acosta in 1972. Jeane was Dr. Acosta's longtime office manager/nurse at his medical practice in Hampton. Later, they moved to Kingsmill in Williamsburg, where they loved to play golf and enjoy time with friends. After the death of Dr. Acosta, Jeane moved to Utah in 2019 to be closer to family. Jeane was a vibrant, loving woman who became a friend and "mom" to all who knew her. Her genuine smile, infectious laugh and blue eyes would illuminate any room she entered. Her giving spirit and love of all animals affectionately gave her the nickname of 'Snow White.' She is preceded in death by both of her husbands, her parents, James and Madge Ashley and her sister, Patricia Cloud. She is survived by her brother, Charles Ashley of Oklahoma, her daughters, Robin Waxman (Bill Boyle) and Laura Lynch (Steve Lynch) of Salt Lake City, UT; Agnes Peters (Michael S. Peters) of Los Lunas, NM; Angel Acosta of Bostic, NC and her son, Carlos R. Acosta of Newport News. She was the best Nana. Her grandchildren, Michael Peters, Christopher Peters, Erika Oakland, Rian Lynch, Alex Lynch, Nikki Acosta and Alexa Panos, worshipped her. Her beloved dog, Molly, was by her side until the end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heritage Humane Society (www.hertiagehumane.org), Williamsburg or Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.