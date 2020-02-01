Home

Phyllis L. Yuchnovicz

Phyllis Louise Yuchnovicz, 91, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Waynesboro, Va., following a brief illness. Phyllis was born on December 3, 1928, to Arthur and Elizabeth Bollman, and raised on the family farm in Wakita, Okla., along with her nine siblings. Phyllis was preceded in death by her son David.

She graduated from Wakita High School in 1946. Phyllis married Edward Yuchnovicz in 1954 and moved to Allen Park, Mich., where they raised three children. Following the death of her husband in 1967, she continued to live in Michigan until 1991. She then moved to Virginia to be closer to her children, residing in Newport News, Va., for 25 years before moving to Waynesboro.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Yuchnovicz (Michelle) and daughter, Denise Benson (John); granddaughter, Moriah Benson; sisters, Edna Smith and Elsie Derrick and a brother, the Rev. Arthur Bollman, Jr. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 1, 2020
