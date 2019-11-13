Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Rilee Wyatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Rilee Wyatt Obituary
Phyllis (Henry) Rilee Wyatt, 92, of Mattaponi, VA passed away November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank P. Wyatt, Jr., a daughter Jane W. Hancock and her siblings Gladys, Sue, Emma, Birdie, Allen and Woodrow. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Seward (Dale) and Carolyn Sue Drexler (Mark); 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will be in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Indian Rivers Humane Society, PO Box 204, Aylett, VA 23009. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -