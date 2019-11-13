|
Phyllis (Henry) Rilee Wyatt, 92, of Mattaponi, VA passed away November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank P. Wyatt, Jr., a daughter Jane W. Hancock and her siblings Gladys, Sue, Emma, Birdie, Allen and Woodrow. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Seward (Dale) and Carolyn Sue Drexler (Mark); 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will be in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Indian Rivers Humane Society, PO Box 204, Aylett, VA 23009. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019