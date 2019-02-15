Phyllis Winstead Bradford, 67, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia. She was surrounded by all of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Amie Blade (Melvin) of Lexington Park, Maryland; her sister, Shirley Hixson, of Newport News, VA; her brother, David Winstead (Amber) of Gloucester, VA; niece Ellen Guthrie (John); nephew Robert Hixson (Kim), and six grandnephews and grandnieces.Phyllis was a kind, engaging, and generous person who loved animals of all kinds. She had a sparkling personality and never met a stranger. She especially loved feeding her backyard birds and any other animal that happened to wander into her backyard. We do and will miss her presence greatly. Funeral services, in line with her wishes, will be at a future date and private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local no-kill animal shelter in her memory. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary