Porter Dillon Taylor, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born May 25, 1932 in Craig County, he was the son of the late William Marshall Taylor and Goldie Linton Taylor. On February 7, 1954 he married the love of his life, Rose Marie Jones at her home in Alpha. They celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage and renewed their vows at their home in Yorktown on their anniversary. Together they were blessed with one son and two grandchildren, with whom they share many wonderful memories. Porter spent his career in service of his country, from the Core of Engineers in the U.S. Army, followed by service in both active and Army reserves, including time in the Korean War before beginning a career in contracting for the Army for which he ultimately became the Director for TRADOC Command Contracting. He was an avid learner and spent much of his life encouraging himself and others to pursue higher education. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Jones Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas Dillon and Cicek Gercel-Taylor; grandchildren and their spouses Lauren and Bradley Scherer and Dylan and Betsy Taylor, as well as a great grandchild due this September; brother Haden Taylor and in-laws James Jones, Pamela Fox and Frances Taylor as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marshall and Goldie Linton Taylor; brothers Earl and Olen and sister Myrtle. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. David Hampton at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with interment in Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 404 Thomas Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2020