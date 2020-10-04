Porter Wesley Moore, age 87, of Hartfield, a U.S. Army veteran, died Friday, October 2, 2020. He retired with twenty-five years of service from the Newport News Shipyard as a rigger. Porter was a native of Rockbridge County, VA, and an avid NASCAR fan. Survived by his son, Stacey Moore and his wife Mitzi; grandchildren, Brittany Moore and Scottie Dziechciaer; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kayden, and Kelan. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5th in Christ Church Cemetery, Midddlesex County. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM on Sunday, Oct. 4th at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store