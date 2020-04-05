|
|
Princess Richards Chapman departed this life on March 27, 2020, to start her Heavenly journey. Affectionately known as "PC", she was born on October 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Mary Alice and Norton Richards Sr., of Charles City, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jeroline Mickens, Elsie Tyler, Ruth Armstead, Josephine Gray, and Elneeda Ashlock; brothers, Joshua Richard and Norton Richards Jr.
Princess worked for several years as a Dental Assistant in Silver Springs, Maryland and was also an Ordained Minister who loved doing the Lord's work.
She loved her family dearly and leaves fond memories with two sisters, Lillie Mae Durham (Rodney) of Silver Springs, Maryland and Shirley Walker (Ronald) of Newport News, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Due to the current health pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020