Pricilla Slater, 53, transitioned this life on January 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, R.W. Slater; children, Da'Jah Butler, Jo'Mesha Butler, and Jo' Angelo Butler; seven stepchildren; one sister; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Slater may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020