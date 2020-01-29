Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Priscilla Ann Slater

Priscilla Ann Slater Obituary
Pricilla Slater, 53, transitioned this life on January 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, R.W. Slater; children, Da'Jah Butler, Jo'Mesha Butler, and Jo' Angelo Butler; seven stepchildren; one sister; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Slater may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
