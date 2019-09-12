|
Priscilla Ann Stamps String, 71, peacefully departed this life to be with her Savior September 4, 2019.
Priscilla, affectionately also known as "Ann", was born July 20, 1948 in Danville, Virginia to the late Rowena F. and Ethyel R. Stamps. She was baptized at an early age at Vance Street Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia.
Priscilla graduated from John M. Langston High School, Danville, Virginia in 1966. She attended Hampton Institute, graduating in 1970. After 33 years, Priscilla retired from Hampton City schools in 2003.
A viewing will be held at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ivy Baptist Church in Newport News at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019.
Priscilla is survived by her loving children, Leslie String Russell (Aaron) of Chesapeake and Randall Lamar String of Hampton. She is also survived by her loving granddaughter Kelsey Ann Russell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019