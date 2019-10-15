|
|
Ms. Priscilla D. Thompson , 46 entered eternal rest and peace on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the residence of her parents.
She leaves to treasure her memories , two sons Darius T. Garrett and Christopher D. Garrett of Hopewell, Va; her parents Rev. William D. Thompson, Jr. and Mrs. Pearl S. Thompson of Spring Grove, Va.; a brother, William D. Thompson, Jr. (Mary); a host of other relatives and friends .
A celebration of her life will be held. 11:00 Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church2447 Martin Luther King Hwy. Waverly, Va. Interment will be in the Shaw Family Cemetery . Viewing and visitation 4:30-6:30 Wednesday at Poole's Funeral Home , 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019