More Obituaries for Quanyea Gatling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quanyea Javonne Gatling

Quanyea Javonne Gatling Obituary
Quanyea Javonne Gatling born May 8,2000 transition from this life April 10.2019. Jeffrey and Angela Gatling we would love for you to come celebrate her life on Friday April 19th at Rising Star Christian Church at 2 p.m. 2514 Roanoke Avenue Newport News Virginia 23607, Pastor Clifton Lassiter will be officiating. A memorial service will be held in Washington,North Carolina at a later date in this month a scholarship fund has been set up for Quanyea Gatling at Washington High School in Washington North Carolina 27889 if you like to donate.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019
