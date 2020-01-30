Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Queenie Jones Evans Obituary
Queenie Jones Evans, 93, transitioned peacefully into the arms of the Father on January 23, 2020, following a brief illness with cancer. Born and raised in Lightfoot, VA, Queenie is survived by seven of her nine children. A service to celebrate Queenie's life will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church, Williamsburg where she had been a member since childhood. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020
