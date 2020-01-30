|
|
Mr. Quincy Wright Turner, 43, went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving devoted mother, Charmeun Johnson Turner and her children, his sister Kenya (Shawn), his brother, Stephon; his son, Davon; his daughter, Imani; his other siblings, Stephanie, Sharon, Tony, Sherrell, Lorraine, Annette, Darnell, Kenny; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, loving friends and "Fendi" his Yorkie.
Viewing will be held 12noon to 6 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A homegoing celebration will take place 11:00a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, 633-20th St., with Rev. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, officiating. The Entombment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020