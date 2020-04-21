|
Curtis Owens, age 65, of Gloucester Point, died peacefully on April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Curtis was raised in Glass and he retired after 44 years of working as a Roofing Maintenance Contractor at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton. Curtis will be remembered for how much he loved his family, his hilarious sense of humor, and his many selfless acts of helping others. He was the epitome of a truly good man. Parents, Raymond and Virginia Owens, and his brothers Charlie West, Johnny West, and Tommy West preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, beloved wife Sue Owens; daughters Tracy Haywood (Lee), Kelly Marderosian (Mark); brother, Keith Owens (Tess); sisters Joan Owens (Linwood), Sandra Sabo, Vicky Hudgins (Bubba); and a large host of nieces and nephews. He was the proudest and most loving "Papa" to his five grandchildren; Kaelin, Carter, Peyton, Logan, and Cammie. He loved them dearly and could never say no to a single one of them for anything. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services will be private – arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2020