Rachael Louise Brunner of Newport News passed away, after a long illness, on January 23, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Richmond, Va. on June 23, 1922, and had been a Peninsula resident since 1952.
She retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after many years in the Painters Department and was proud of her work on the U.S.S. Nimitz. Rachael attended Mount Carmel Catholic Church, and was also a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge, Chapter 1383 where she enjoyed working the bingo games for more than 15 years. She was also a member of the Red Hatters Organization.
Rachael was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Reavy Butler, six sisters, one brother, her beloved husband, Clarence, and son, Aubrey. She is survived by two children, Shirley Williamson (Howard) and Barry Brunner (Cindy); and 47 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Piedmont Unit of The Warwick Forest Nursing Home for all their loving care and would especially like to thank Dr. Evans and Dr. Mac at PACE.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020