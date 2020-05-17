Rachel A. Mulik, age 97, of Newport News went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church, she worked 21 years for the City of Newport News at Ferguson High School Cafeteria and she was also a long-time volunteer at the Red Cross.She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mulik; son, John Mulik; daughter, Elizabeth Sears; grandson, Johnnie Mulik; granddaughter, Rachel Lind; her parents, two sisters and a brother.Rachel is survived by daughters, Mary A. Dail and Shirley Hatchett; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff of James River Convalescent Center for their wonderful care, especially Tenesha Massenburg and Nicole Saunders.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.