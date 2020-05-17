Rachel A. Mulik, age 97, of Newport News went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church, she worked 21 years for the City of Newport News at Ferguson High School Cafeteria and she was also a long-time volunteer at the Red Cross.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mulik; son, John Mulik; daughter, Elizabeth Sears; grandson, Johnnie Mulik; granddaughter, Rachel Lind; her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Rachel is survived by daughters, Mary A. Dail and Shirley Hatchett; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of James River Convalescent Center for their wonderful care, especially Tenesha Massenburg and Nicole Saunders.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mulik; son, John Mulik; daughter, Elizabeth Sears; grandson, Johnnie Mulik; granddaughter, Rachel Lind; her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Rachel is survived by daughters, Mary A. Dail and Shirley Hatchett; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of James River Convalescent Center for their wonderful care, especially Tenesha Massenburg and Nicole Saunders.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.