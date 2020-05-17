Rachel A. Mulik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel A. Mulik, age 97, of Newport News went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church, she worked 21 years for the City of Newport News at Ferguson High School Cafeteria and she was also a long-time volunteer at the Red Cross.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mulik; son, John Mulik; daughter, Elizabeth Sears; grandson, Johnnie Mulik; granddaughter, Rachel Lind; her parents, two sisters and a brother.

Rachel is survived by daughters, Mary A. Dail and Shirley Hatchett; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of James River Convalescent Center for their wonderful care, especially Tenesha Massenburg and Nicole Saunders.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved