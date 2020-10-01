1/1
Rachel C. Dukes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Cannon Dukes, Mathews Virginia peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Rachel was preceded on her spiritual journey by her father and mother, L. Bernard and Rita L'Heureux Cannon and sister, Rita Alice Thomas.

In life Rachel served the community for 22 years sculpting the young minds of first and second grade students as a public school teacher in Middlesex County. During her retirement she enjoyed reading, television and the multitude of wildlife that visited her daily.

Left with memories and love are her children, Logan Dukes and Erin Dukes Miller (Bryant); grandchildren, Lane and Sean King, twins Chase and Peyton, Madeline and Annabelle Miller; siblings, Ruth Ann Hutson (Michael), Regina Brown (Robert) and Logan B. Cannon III (Tammy); and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, VA 23035. Friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19 pandemic social distancing requirements will be followed. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to your local Animal Care Society or to the Mathews County Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1130, Mathews, VA 23109. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Windsor Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Faulkner Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved