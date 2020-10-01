Rachel Cannon Dukes, Mathews Virginia peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Rachel was preceded on her spiritual journey by her father and mother, L. Bernard and Rita L'Heureux Cannon and sister, Rita Alice Thomas.



In life Rachel served the community for 22 years sculpting the young minds of first and second grade students as a public school teacher in Middlesex County. During her retirement she enjoyed reading, television and the multitude of wildlife that visited her daily.



Left with memories and love are her children, Logan Dukes and Erin Dukes Miller (Bryant); grandchildren, Lane and Sean King, twins Chase and Peyton, Madeline and Annabelle Miller; siblings, Ruth Ann Hutson (Michael), Regina Brown (Robert) and Logan B. Cannon III (Tammy); and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, VA 23035. Friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19 pandemic social distancing requirements will be followed. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to your local Animal Care Society or to the Mathews County Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1130, Mathews, VA 23109. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store