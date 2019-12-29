|
Rachel Eleanor Morris Feller, formerly of Hampton and York County, passed away in Farnham, Virginia at the age of 91. She was the widow of the late William V. (Bill) Feller, to whom she was married from 1949 until his passing in 2016; and the daughter of the late Burton and Marie Morris of Kellogg, Iowa, where Rachel grew up.
The daughter of a cattleman, Rachel was a loving mother and wife who taught her children well about life and people. She demonstrated the virtues of affection, hard work and honesty on a daily basis, and her children did not recognize her superb abilities in the kitchen until they went off to college. Rachel enjoyed quilting and reading, and loved irises. She attended Simpson College.
In the many years of joyous marriage to Bill, Rachel became a fierce exemplifier of health and fitness, working out regularly on her exercise bike, avoiding red meat and daily choosing whole grains, fruit, salad, etc. She and Bill traveled in the fall for many years and immensely enjoyed a trip to Switzerland in 2007.
Survivors include her daughter Laura and husband John Fleckner of Washington, DC.; sons Allan and wife Susan of Alexandria; David of Kinsale and Greg of Raleigh, NC; nieces Nancy Crowe and husband Don of Orinda, Ca. and Susan Morris and husband Ken of Los Altos, Ca.; grandchildren Keith Jensen Feller and Emma Rachel Jensen Feller of Kinsale; Andrew Dane and his children Isadore, Eleanora and Roseanna; Emily Fleckner and her children Margo and Celeste Lane; and Suzette Feller of Carrboro, NC. Rachel was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Kooiker; and her brother Sumner.
The family held a private celebration of Rachel's life.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019