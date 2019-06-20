Rachel Mae Reid, 87, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away June 15, 2019, with family and friends by her side.



Rachel was born on June 2, 1932 to the late William and Rebecca Daniel, in Surry, Virginia. Rachel graduated from Bruton Heights High School in James City County and continued her professional education with Bertie Beauty School.



Rachel was licensed in the state of Virginia as a cosmetologist. This profession allowed her the opportunity to make a living and to pursue her first love, her family. She was a warm and loving person. Rachel loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and sewing. In her young adult life she also enjoyed dancing.



Rachel also loved reading the Bible and pursued an education of the Bible by studying and becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of God and the Bible with others.



Rachel married the late Clifton G. Washington, Sr., and to that union 2 beautiful flowers (children) blossomed. She later married the late Pernell Reid, Sr., and to that union 4 more beautiful flowers (children) blossomed. There is nothing that she loved more than God and family.



Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters. She was also preceded in death by two of her flowers, Emerson P. Reid and Melvina Kelly. She leaves to cherish her love and fond memories the following flowers: Clifton Washington, Jr., (Joyce), Bonita Reid, Pernell Reid, Jr., Lenora Reid- [Bradley]. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, nephews, nieces, and a host of cousins and friends.



A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA, where a funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, VA. Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019